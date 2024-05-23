Vietnam’s SOVICO Group seeks to manage airports in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nguyen Thanh Hung, Chairman of the Board of SOVICO Group, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of SOVICO Group’s presence in different sectors of the Kazakh economy as a potential investor.

The Head of State stressed that SOVICO Group’s intention to buy Qazaq Air airline demonstrates ambitious plans of the Vietnamese conglomerate to develop civil aviation in the region.

Nguyen Thanh Hung informed about the company’s interest to manage a number of airports as well as funnel investments in logistics storage areas in Kazakhstan. Vietjet Air, which is a part of SOVICO Group, seeks to gradually increase freight and passenger transportation through the territory of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev was also presented with a trilateral partnership option with Vietnamese and Singaporean investors aimed at promoting joint projects in different sectors, including aviation, mining, renewable energy, smart cities and asset management.

Taking into account the huge experience the company has in diversified business, the Kazakh President expressed confidence in further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, signing of a binding agreement on principles between Samruk Kazyna and Aviation Holdings Company regarding the terms of acquisition of Qazaq Air was announced. According to it, the investor is set to deliver at least 20 Boeing 737-Max8 and Airbus A320/321planes in five years. The purchase contract and the closing of the deal are expected in the nearest future.

In addition, on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum the Kazakh Transport Ministry and Sovico Group signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on strategic partnership.