VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to adopt final declaration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The final declaration will be adopted following the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

«The important ideas and suggestions of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be reflected in the final declaration. Great attention will be paid to the need to unite the efforts of all humanity to fight pandemic consequences. The declaration will define pressing issues the world facing now to promote culture, dialogue, and mutual understanding, end conflicts, and confrontations,» Ashimbayev said at the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The draft declaration was debated in detail by the working group and the Congress secretariat. The suggestions submitted were mainly taken into consideration.

As earlier reported, the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work in Nur-Sultan on September 14. The key theme is the Role of leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.