VII Eurasian Antitrust Forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The VII Eurasian Antitrust Forum kicked off in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

It is organized by Kazakh Competition Protection and Development Agency and Competitive policy protection and development centre JSC.

The forum is an international platform to share practice and opinions on antimonopoly regulation at national and trans-border markets on the Eurasian continent. It brings together state bodies, representatives of expert and business community.

The key themes of the VII Forum are the new approaches to evaluating the state of competition at goods markets and conducting inquiries.

«Heads of antimonopoly agencies of CIS and non-CIS countries annually take part in the forum. The issues debated there are of great interest for further development of our countries. The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, defined fair competition as one of the seven principles on which the new economic course of Kazakhstan should be based. The average market share of three large players as of today ranges from 70 to 100% in various spheres. The country needs improved conditions for competition, « chairman of the Agency Serik Zhumangarin said.