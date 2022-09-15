VII Religious Congress participants enjoy gala concert at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s leading creative teams performed at Astana Opera as part of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The engrossing program Unity in Diversity reflected the zest of different cultures and was met with great interest and admiration by the guests of the evening, Astana Opera press service informs.

The atmosphere in the hall was truly special. Resplendent interiors of the capital’s opera house, designed in the traditions of high classics, made a grand first impression on distinguished guests from many world countries who were occupying the seats. The lights go out... Ruslan Baimurzin, Cavalier of the Order of Qurmet, takes the conductor’s stand.

Remarkable guest artists, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Nurbolat Arzamas, international competitions laureate Zhaksykeldy Mayasarov, laureate of the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi received a standing ovation from the audience. John Williams’ Theme from the film Schindler’s List, performed by the brilliant and talented violinist Akbike Algi, touched the listeners to the bottom of their hearts. It is known that the composer received the Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy for the music for this film about Oskar Schindler, who saved more than a thousand Polish Jews from death during the Holocaust.

Along with the musical and staging parts of the concert, it is necessary to note the artistic component in particular. Unique columns designed by the outstanding Italian set designer Ezio Frigerio adorned the stage. Video projections with their colourful imagery gave the viewers incredible impressions.

The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan soloists Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Bibigul Zhanuzak, the opera house’s choir and symphony orchestra demonstrated the high performing level and creative capabilities of Astana Opera. They performed an exciting number Toibastar from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s opera Abai.

The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, together with the choir and orchestra, performed Caccini’s Ave Maria – an eternal source of inspiration for listeners and musicians. International competitions laureate Yelena Ganzha and a folklore ensemble took the stage with the Polish folk song «A Young Girl Was Walking into a Forest». The Astana Opera Choir, which is rightfully called extraordinary, performed under the direction of the opera house’s principal choirmaster, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. The virtuoso performance of the Peasants Choir from Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin caused a sensation. The Astana Opera Children’s Choir kept up the pace with their senior colleagues. This evening the team presented its hallmark – the number «Aq Kogershin» by Akhmet Zhubanov. Children with prop pigeons in their hands looked touching, as if they personified world peace.

A dombyra ensemble with the «Kui Shashu» medley, the folklore ensemble Astana Sazy and the orchestra, as well as the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Nurbolat Arzamas, who performed «Aqrab El Nas» by M. Abdu, conveyed special national zest.

One performance followed another to thunderous applause. A kaleidoscope of musical themes featured the choreographic composition «Sambuk» performed by the State Republican Academic Korean Theatre. The Astana Ballet Theatre presented their famous number «Arular Sherui». Five dance collectives consisting of 60 talented performers – «Mangilik El», «Ademi-au», «Contrast», «Vainakh», the ensemble of the Korean theatre, delighted everyone with the choreographic composition «Unity in Diversity», which became a kind of a symbol of spiritual unity, peace and accord this evening.

A surprise awaited the audience at the end of the evening. The shouts of «Bravo» from the listeners accompanied the large-scale and grand performance by the popular Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, who presented the song «The Story of One Sky», for which he himself wrote the music.

As a reminder, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was convened in September 2003, and for almost 20 years now it has been a unique component of international dialogue.