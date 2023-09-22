VII World Congress of Turkic World Mathematicians kicks off in Turkistan

The VII World Congress of Turkic World Mathematicians (TWMS Congress-2023) started its work at the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University (IKTU) bringing together over 500 mathematicians from 20 states of the world, Kazinform learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry's press service.

In his congratulatory letter Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said mathematics takes a special place in human development history. The President noted the congress held in Turkistan, the spiritual capital of the Turkic nations, is undoubtedly set to give a new impetus to the development of mathematics in Kazakhstan.

The key goal of the congress is to expand international ties and cooperation of scientists, contribute to the development of mathematical sciences, and adopt mathematical achievements, and information technologies in scientific research, technology, and education.

The two-day event is organized by the Mathematical Society of the Turkic World, the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, the akimat of Turkistan region, and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. Scientists will report on the latest scientific results in modern mathematical sciences will be made public. The leading mathematicians of the Turkic world will be awarded at the final meeting of the congress.