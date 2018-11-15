VIII Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan kicks off

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The VIII Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan has started its work in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, heads of Kazakhstan's second-tier banks, heads of central banks from around the world are taking part in the congress.



"Today Kazakhstan celebrates 25th anniversary of its national currency. The country's own currency let pursue its monetary policy and develop its national monetary system. We have passed several stages of development when economic ramp-ups gave turns to crisis years. We have garnered practice, knowledge and expertise," Akishev said addressing the congress.



The panel sessions of the congress will focus on issues concerning challenges the central banks facing in present-day conditions.



Above 300 bankers and financial market participants from more than 20 states of the world confirmed their participation in the congress.