EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:47, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6

    VIII Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan kicks off

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The VIII Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan has started its work in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, heads of Kazakhstan's second-tier banks, heads of central banks from around the world are taking part in the congress.

    "Today Kazakhstan celebrates 25th anniversary of its national currency. The country's own currency let pursue its monetary policy and develop its national monetary system. We have passed several stages of development when economic ramp-ups gave turns to crisis years. We have garnered practice, knowledge and expertise," Akishev said addressing the congress.

    The panel sessions of the congress will focus on issues concerning challenges the central banks facing in present-day conditions.

    Above 300 bankers and financial market participants from more than 20 states of the world confirmed their participation in the congress.

    Tags:
    Banks National Bank of Kazakhstan Almaty Events Finance and Budget
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!