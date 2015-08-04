EN
    18:00, 04 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Viktor Kumykov sacked as Kazakhstan&#39;s national football team coach

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian football specialist Viktor Kumykov will no longer coach Kazakhstan's national football team, Vesti.kz reports.

    The Kazakhstan Football Federation made a decision to sack Kumykov after a year and a half of his tenure. At the moment the federation is looking for a specialist to fill the void and help head coach Yuri Krasnozhan. Kumykov was named as senior coach in February 2014.

