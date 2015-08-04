ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian football specialist Viktor Kumykov will no longer coach Kazakhstan's national football team, Vesti.kz reports.

The Kazakhstan Football Federation made a decision to sack Kumykov after a year and a half of his tenure. At the moment the federation is looking for a specialist to fill the void and help head coach Yuri Krasnozhan. Kumykov was named as senior coach in February 2014.