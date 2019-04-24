Viktor Orbán invites Nursultan Nazarbayev to Hungary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Greeting the guest, the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of further strengthening of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.



"Your visit has coincided with an interesting time in Kazakhstan's history. In Kazakhstan we really enjoy our friendly ties with Hungary and with you personally. You are a unique European politician," said the First President of Kazakhstan.







Viktor Orbán, in turn, highly appreciated the process of transition of power in Kazakhstan, which, in his words, had been carried out in peaceful and stable atmosphere.



Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán also added that he sees Nursultan Nazarbayev as a big friend of Hungary and extended an invitation to visit his country in the nearest future.



The sides also discussed the pressing issues of regional and global agenda.