    11:00, 25 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Village forced to evacuate in Atyrau region as water levels rise

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

    The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan has initiated early evacuation of residents of Taldykol village in the Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Recently, the access road to the village was flooded due to the rising water levels in the Zhaiyk River.
    Warning horns are being used to notify villagers. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan has indicated that the situation is under control.
    As previously reported, the Atyrau-Inder highway at the entrance to the city of Atyrau was closed due to flooding.
    Earlier the operative headquarters for emergency situations in the Atyrau region reported that motorways in the direction of Makhambet and Inder districts are particularly prone to waterlogging and pose a danger to movement.
    Due to the current flood situation in the Atyrau region, some motorways have been temporarily closed in certain directions.
    It is worth noting that a thunderstorm was expected in the south and east of the Atyrau region on May 24.

    Nariman Mergalym
