Village planning to declare state of emergency over floods in Pavlodar rgn

The village of Zhalauly in Pavlodar region is flood-prone due to its location in the lowland. Currently, the village is planning on declaring a state of emergency of natural character as several dozen homes were flooded, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Rescue forces have been deployed in Zhalauly village from Shoaksor, where the flood alert has already been lifted. In Shoaksor, earth mounds were erected around the village, the dam was fortified and the driveway was reinforced. There are future plans to build a bridge in Shoaksor to avoid the road to get washed away.

In Shoaksor village, Aktogai district, the peak of flood surges from neighboring North Kazakhstan region passed. The level of water in the Seleta River reduced to normal – 1.95 meters; the driveway to the village was restored. To prevent frequent washouts, we plan to build a bridge at the expense of the regional budget, said Assain Baikhanov, governor of the region.

Works to combat flooding is underway around the clock in the region. A 3km dam as high as 1.5m was erected in Pervomaiskoye village, Terenkol district, to protect houses from flooding as well as around 6 thousand cubic meters of water were pumped away.