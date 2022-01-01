Village school for 100 students constructed in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Construction of a school for 100 students has wrapped up in Bestogai village in Turkestan region. Akim (governor) of the region Umirzak Shukeyev paid a visit to the village on this occasion, Kazinform has learnt from his press service.

Having inspected the modernly equipped school which has everything in place for its students, governor Shukeyev gave an instruction to develop the surrounding area.

Construction works which started in 2020 were fully covered by the regional budget. The school stands ready to open its doors for students.

The press service added in a statement that construction of 78 more secondary schools had begun in the region this year.