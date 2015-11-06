Villager jailed for attacking policemen in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A resident of Uspenka village located in Pavlodar region will spend the next three years behind bars for viciously attacking local police officers.

The incident happened back in July 2015, when the drunk villager attacked the police officer and stabbed him amid a spat. The attacker also injured his colleague who tried to detain him. As a result of the attack, both policemen were hospitalized with a stab wound and a head injury respectively. A court in Pavlodar region sentenced the attacker to three years in prison.