Villagers of N Kazakhstan become part of local agribusiness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region continues to encourage its villagers to become a part of the local agriculture business, by joining to agriculture cooperatives, trend.az reports.

The people of the region's Kellerovka village work within the "Kellerovka progress" agricultural production cooperative for two years and have already launched production of several production lines of agricultural products for the markets in the region and out of it, said the statement of the North Kazakhstan region's local authorities.



Nearly 50 families, living in the village took 70 million tenge of loans, by mortgaging their houses and currently they produce tons of beef and milk each year, selling them to local markets.



The government of the country regularly supports the agrarians, facilitating credit and taxation conditions. However, the agrarians still consider that the law on taxation must be amended, in order to develop the agriculture sector.