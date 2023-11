TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rains and melting snow flooded the streets in the cities of Kentau and Turkistan, as well as in Baidibek, Ordabasy, and Sauran districts as of 08:00 a.m. February 2, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

50 rescuers, 10 pieces of equipment, and 20 unit pumps are engaged in flood relief work.