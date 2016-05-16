EN
    09:15, 16 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Vincenzo Nibali 19th at Stage 9 of Giro d&#39;Italia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team captain Vincenzo Nibali was 19th at Stage 9 of 2016 Giro d'Italia on Sunday, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Primoz Roglic of Team LottoNl-Jumbo won the stage completing it in 51:45 min. Coming in 2nd was Austrian Matthias Brandle of IAM Cycling. Trek-Segafredo rider Vegard Stake Laengen from Norway claimed the 3rd spot.

    Swiss Fabian Cancellara of Trek-Segafredo and Russian Anton Vorobyev of Team Katusha ranked 4th and 5th respectively.
    Jakob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team was 28th, Tanel Kangert - 49th, Eros Capechi - 83rd, Valerio Agnoli - 97th, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev - 122nd, Davide Malacarne - 146th, Andrey Zeits - 147th, and Michele Scarponi - 163rd.

