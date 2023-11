ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian and Columbian cyclists Vincenzo Nibali and Sergio Henao were injured after falling in the Olympic team race in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform refers to rsport.ru.

Both athletes fell down 12km prior to the finish line. Nibali broke his collarbone, and Enao broke his pelvic bone.



Belgian Greg Van Avermaet became Olympic champion after the competition.