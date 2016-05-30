ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has released the updated rankings by individuals, nation and team after the 2016 Giro d'Italia wrapped up, Sports.kz reports.

Astana ProTeam rider and winner of the 2016 Giro d'Italia Vincenzo Nibali leapfrogged from №46 to №4 of the rankings.

Slovak Peter Sagan of Tinkoff tops the rankings. Coming in second is Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Movistar Team. Alberto Contador Velasco of Tinkoff is third.

Astana ProTeam also improved its standings in the team rankings moving up from №17 to №10.

Tinkoff rules the team rankings followed by Movistar Team and Team Sky.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan slid four spots down to №29 in the rankings.