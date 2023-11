ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fourth stage of Tour of Oman with the length of 180 kilometers has finished.

Italian cyclist of "Astana" team Vincenzo Nibali has won the race, the second was the Frenchman Romain Bardet of "AG2R", Jakob Fuglsang of "Astana" team was the third.

Valerio Agnoli became 32nd, Michele Scarponi - 33d, Andrey Grivko - 44th, Kazinform refers to sports.kz.