Vincenzo Nibali won 19th stage of Tour de France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Leader of "Astana" cycling team Vincenzo Nibali won the 19th stage of the Tour de France-2015, Vesti.kz informs.

The 19 th stage of the Tour de France was located between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and La Toussuire -Les Sybelles with the length of 138 kilometers. About in the middle of the race, with an attack in the ascent to the col de la Croix-de-Fer defending champion Vincenzo Nibali bounced back to brilliantly win the Alpine queen stage. As a result of the race, V. NIbali was first, N. Quintana finished second and Chris Froome was third.

In the overall standings, Chris Froome retained his yellow jersey, he is followed by Columbian Nairo Quintana and Spanish Alejandro Valverde. However, Vincenzo Nibali moved up to the fourth place after his victory at the 19 th stage of the Tour de France.