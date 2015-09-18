EN
    07:20, 18 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Vincenzo Nibali won Coppa Bernocchi

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team racer Vincenzo Nibali became the winner of the Coppa Bernocchi (1.1) held in Lombardy, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Italian Mauro Finetto from "Southeast" finished the second and Matteo Trentin from "Etixx-Quick Step" came the third. Coppa Bernocchi Legnano - Legnano 192 km 1. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") 2. Mauro Finetto (Italy, "Southeast") 3. Matteo Trentin (Italy, "Etixx-Quick Step")

