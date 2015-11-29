Vinokourov: I am 99% sure Nibali to stay in «Astana» after 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM General Manager of "Astana Pro Team" Alexander Vinokourov says that Italian racer Vincenzo Nibali may stay in the team, Sports.kz reports.

Recall that Nibali's contract with the Kazakh team expires at the end of 2016.

"I have talked to his agent today. Vincenzo likes our team, because he has everything required to achieve excellent results. I am 99% sure that he will stay with us in 2017 and 2018," said Vinokourov.