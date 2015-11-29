EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:35, 29 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Vinokourov: I am 99% sure Nibali to stay in «Astana» after 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM General Manager of "Astana Pro Team" Alexander Vinokourov says that Italian racer Vincenzo Nibali may stay in the team, Sports.kz reports.

    Recall that Nibali's contract with the Kazakh team expires at the end of 2016.

    "I have talked to his agent today. Vincenzo likes our team, because he has everything required to achieve excellent results. I am 99% sure that he will stay with us in 2017 and 2018," said Vinokourov.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!