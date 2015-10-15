ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian racer Vincenzo Nibali will target Giro d'Italia in 2016 and his teammate Fabio Aru will make his Tour de France debut. Chief Manager of Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokourov has said it to rsport.ru.

Nibali is the winner of Giro-2013 and Tour de France -2014. Aru won another grand-tour - Vuelta a España. "I am certain that both Nibali and Aru will have two different programs in the season," Cyclingnews cites Vinokourov. "Vincenzo is eager to partake in Giro, he wants to return to his home Grand Tour. Aru is 25. He reached a significant progress: he has been the third, the second and the fifth at the grand-tours. In two or three years he can win the Tour. I want to test him immediately. They both are great leaders and each of them pursues his own goal, " noted Vinokourov. He does not rule out that Nibali's participation in Tour de France is a kind of prepatation for Olympic Games.