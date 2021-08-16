Vinokurov reappointed as Sports Team Principal of Astana Premier Tech

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana team’s future in the WorldTour peloton is secured for 2022 with the team’s Kazakh shareholders confirming they will continue as team owner and title sponsor for the upcoming season, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Alexandr Vinokurov has been reappointed as Sports Team Principal for the 2022 season and will oversee the rider and staff recruitment and sporting operations.

With preparations underway for the team’s 17th year in the peloton, announcements regarding rider contract extension and new rider signings will be made in the near future.