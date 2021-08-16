EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Vinokurov reappointed as Sports Team Principal of Astana Premier Tech

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana team’s future in the WorldTour peloton is secured for 2022 with the team’s Kazakh shareholders confirming they will continue as team owner and title sponsor for the upcoming season, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Alexandr Vinokurov has been reappointed as Sports Team Principal for the 2022 season and will oversee the rider and staff recruitment and sporting operations.

    With preparations underway for the team’s 17th year in the peloton, announcements regarding rider contract extension and new rider signings will be made in the near future.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Appointments, dismissals Cycling Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!