CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM A Soviet era GAZ-14 Chaika luxury car used by first Russian President Boris Yeltsin has been put on sale by the administration of Urals region city Chelyabinsk with a starting price of 1.1 million roubles (some $17,300).

An administration official said the exclusive car was "in perfect condition", had automatic transmission and mileage history of 29,360 kilometres. Chaika cars were produced at Gorky automobile plant in the Volga city of Nizhny Novgorod between 1977 and 1988. During those times, 1,120 vehicles were made. Source: TASS