VIP lounge zone opens at Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport's new terminal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The VIP lounge zone has opened in the new terminal of the International Airport Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports with reference to the airport press service.

The business lounge across three floors of the international terminal occupies an area of 1,250 square meters. It includes a working area with computers, meeting rooms, shower rooms and a relaxation area, where travelers can relax waiting for their flights.

"The new international business lounge is an integral part of our airport's service package. And the opening of a brand new VIP zone is an important part of the new terminal project, which takes the airport to the next level. We are gradually improving consumer services for all our passengers," said Paolo Ricciotti, the Board Chairman of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Recall, the new airport terminal was placed in operation in early June.

On June 20, the Astana Airport was renamed as "Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport" in accordance with the Government's Decree.