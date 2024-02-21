Viral hepatitis cases grew more than fourfold in Kazakhstan in 2023. Last January-December viral hepatitis incidence rate exceeded 10.2 cases per 100,000 population as compared to 2.5 cases per 100,000 in the previous year, Kazinform News Agency cites Ranking.kz.

According to the estimates of the scientific sanitary and epidemiological expertise and monitoring centre of the national public healthcare centre, viral hepatitis reached a high last March with 15 cases per 100,000 population. The cases have fallen gradually since July.

Viral hepatitis A cases surged by 6.8 times, and chronic hepatitis B and C rose by 4.1%.

High incidence rates were recorded last year in several regions with Abai region leading. Viral hepatitis cases in Abai region were three times higher than the national level of 32.7 cases per 100,000, followed by Astana, East Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.

Last year Akmola region reported a sevenfold increase in viral hepatitis cases as compared to 2022, while confirmed cases in Shymkent rose by 12.2 times.

Hepatitis can be prevented with a vaccine. It is 95% effective in preventing chronic infection development.