Virgin lands campaign is one of the most unique projects of humanity, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told in his interview with the MIR TV Channel about the participation of his family in the post-war virgin lands campaign.

«I strongly believe that the virgin lands campaign is one of the most unique projects of the humanity. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressing in 2014 the meeting dated to the 60th anniversary of virgin and fallow lands said that it is a grandiose socioeconomic project of the XX century without peer in the world history», the Head of State said.

He added that thousands of young enthusiasts and volunteers agreed to join the campaign. All wanted to help. His father, Kemel Tokayev, was awarded for virgin land campaign as a journalist who covered this historic epic which turned Kazakhstan into a wheat producing power.

«My father was very proud of this award,» President Tokayev stressed.