20:11, 25 March 2021 | GMT +6
Virginia becomes first Southern US state to abolish death penalty
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Virginia on Wednesday became the first former confederate US state to end capital punishment, after having executed more people than any other jurisdiction in the country.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed into law the abolition bill that was passed by the state legislature, which argued that the death penalty disproportionately affected people of color, the poor and the mentally ill, EFE-EPA reports.