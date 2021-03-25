EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 25 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Virginia becomes first Southern US state to abolish death penalty

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Virginia on Wednesday became the first former confederate US state to end capital punishment, after having executed more people than any other jurisdiction in the country.

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed into law the abolition bill that was passed by the state legislature, which argued that the death penalty disproportionately affected people of color, the poor and the mentally ill, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!