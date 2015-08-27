Virginia shootings: Gunman ordered to seek medical help

LONDON. KAZINFORM An ex-TV journalist who shot dead two ex-colleagues live on air in Virginia had been ordered to seek medical help by his bosses, memos reveal, Kazinform refers to BBC.

Internal memos from Dan Dennison, then news chief of WDBJ7, show concerns about Vester Flanagan's "aggressive" behaviour towards colleagues. They indicate the station tried to help him before firing him in February 2013. Flanagan shot dead Alison Parker and Adam Ward at a shopping centre in Moneta on Wednesday. He filmed the attack and posted it on social media. ABC News also said it had received a rambling fax from the 41-year-old describing himself as a "human powder keg". The White House said the attack showed the need for better gun control. Colleagues at WDBJ7, in Roanoke, Virginia, held a moment of silence at 06:45 (10:45 GMT) on Thursday - 24 hours on from the exact moment the reporter and cameraman were shot dead. "Joining hands here on the desk," said anchor Kim McBroom. "It's the only way to do it." About 30 journalists have gathered in the parking lot near WDBJ. They're standing near a heap of flowers and gifts people have left under a tree. Someone has placed a camcorder on the wood chips under the tree. The camera is decorated with Mardi Gras beads, and it has a cloth to wipe the lens. Someone else has folded a sweatshirt neatly and left it under the tree: the sweatshirt says Virginia Tech, the site of a mass shooting in 2007 and also the alma mater of Adam Ward. The place smells like vanilla from scented candles, and it's cool here in the morning air. Some of the candles have burned all night. Flanagan was hired by WDBJ7 in March 2012 and was known on air by his professional name, Bryce Williams. Within a few weeks, colleagues were complaining of "feeling threatened or uncomfortable" while working with him. The memos highlight "heated confrontations" with camera operators and producers in front of guests while out covering stories. By July 2012, Mr Dennison was requiring him to contact the Health Advocate, the employee assistance programme, or face being sacked. "We can no longer afford to have you engage in behaviours that constitute creation of a hostile work environment," he said. Alison Parker Aged 24, was a reporter for WDBJ7's Mornin' show Grew up in Martinsville, Virginia and edited her university newspaper Joined WDBJ7 after internship and said she grew up watching the station Was dating station anchor Chris Hurst Adam Ward Aged 27, was a cameraman for WDBJ7 Went to school in Salem, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Tech Described by his employer as committed and a "fine photojournalist" Was engaged to station producer Melissa Ott