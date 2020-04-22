13:20, 22 April 2020 | GMT +6
Virtual space exhibitions kicks off in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The State Archives presents its virtual space exhibitions featuring space exploration development and first outer space flights, the Nur-Sultan administration’s official website reads.
Archives materials, newspaper cuttings, dated to 1960, are on display. You may enjoy the expo at.
Besides, the Archives will present soon an online exhibition, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the WWII.