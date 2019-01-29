Virtuoso Miniatures for Violin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakh musicians will present An Evening of Violin Miniatures to the audience. The concert will be held on February 1 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

Performances by brilliant instrumentalists - Askar Dyuissenbayev, Madina Bekmadiyeva (violins), Damir Sultanov (accordion), Arman Zhaiym, Dana Dyuissenbayeva (piano), Mirkhan Kaparov (dombyra), Almat Saizhan (kyl-kobyz) will delight the residents and guests of the capital.



Vibrant, striking violin miniatures won the listeners' love and recognition due to the fact that here they are given the opportunity to fully enjoy the beauty of the melodies, variety of sentiments, and richness of emotions, the Astana Opera's official website reads.



Let us remind that in music, small instrumental, vocal or orchestral pieces, including romances, preludes, nocturnes, dances, etudes, etc., are called miniatures. In this genre, many prominent composers have created countless true masterpieces, some examples of which will be presented this evening on the Chamber Hall stage. Violin miniatures will be performed by a violin in a duet with a piano, and also in an ensemble with classical and folk instruments, such as dombra and kyl-kobyz.

An interesting and diverse program includes arrangements of instrumental kyuis and popular works by classical composers. Works by Kurmangazy, Tattimbet, Arman Zhayim, Bizet - Waxman, Paganini, Wieniawski, Dvořák, Ravel, Frolov, and others will be featured for the listeners.

The concert will begin at 19:00.