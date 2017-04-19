Virtuoso violinist Galiya Bissengaliyeva to give concert in Astana

ASTANA. OPERA Virtuoso violinist Galiya Bissengaliyeva will perform in the Chamber Hall of Astana Opera, Kazinform reports with reference to the theater press-service.

On May 4, our compatriot who lives in London will participate in concert "Mozart, You Are God" together with the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov. She devotes it to her father - a prominent violinist, concertmaster of Kazakh Symphonic Orchestra, Professor Sagadat Bissengaliyev who would be 60 years old this year. Recall that he perished in 1989. Violin recital, one of W.A. Mozart's magnificent compositions included in the concert program, was his favourite.

"I treasure concerts in my Motherland, there are my roots. Especially, I feel it in Astana, a young and dynamic capital with its boiling life and the pulse of the planet. It is my fourth concert with a remarkable team making special memories every time. I really love working with maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov as he is an inspiring, subtle and sensible musician. His professionalism and ingenuity give confidence and freedom to a performer. Also, I am always delighted with fullness of Astana Opera halls. There are many people of my age in the audience. The young generation is interested in classic music and art in a broad sense bringing harmony and beauty and inspiring us for something bright and kind. The time is changing fast and our country is integrating into the World, and art is an important part of the world culture", Bissengalieva underlined.

After the concert in Astana Opera the violinist will play in New York City and Los Angeles. Then her solo compositions fortnights will be accompanied by London Contemporary Orchestra in Abu Dhabi.