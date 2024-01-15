Visa exemption agreement btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles comes into effect

The agreement on mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and Seychelles took effect on January 6, 2024, Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Signed September 22, 2023, the mutual visa exemption agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Seychelles took effect on January 6, 2024, said Smadiyarov.

As per article 1 of the agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan and Seychelles can stay in both countries up to 30 days from the date of crossing the state border and for a total of 90 days in 180 calendar days without visa for private, business, tourism, healthcare and other purposes.

Travelers have to apply for a visa of appropriate category before coming to Kazakhstan or Seychelles if they plan to stay for more than 30 days, added the foreign ministry spokesperson.