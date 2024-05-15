Visa-free countries for Kazakhstan and travelers to Kazakhstan in 2024

According to the Passport Index, Kazakhstan has a mobility score of 90 with 38 countries being visa-free for Kazakhstan’s passport holders. With a world reach standing at 45%, Kazakhstan’s passport power ranks at 56. Kazinform News Agency correspondent looks into the visa requirements for Kazakhstan’s citizens and visiting tourists.

Visa requirements for citizens of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s citizens can travel visa-free to Azerbaijan, Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Barbados, Belarus, Brazil, Haiti, Hong Kong, Iran, Qatar, China, Colombia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, the Maldives, Moldova, Mongolia, Nicaragua, the UAE, Oman without a visa , Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Serbia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, the Philippines and Ecuador. Visa upon arrival is required in 47 countries and 108 countries require visa before travel begins.

Kazakh citizens can spend up to 180 days without a visa in Armenia and the Caribbean island state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Up to six months in one year can be spent in Türkiye without a visa, but there is a condition: Kazakhstanis can stay in the country for 90 out of 180 days. This means that you can stay in Türkiye for 90 out of every 180 days without a visa.

Citizens can stay in Albania, Andorra, Haiti, Moldova and Ukraine for up to 90 days without a visa, and up to 30 days in Serbia. Please note that there are currently no flights to Ukraine due to the conflict in the country. Among Asian countries, entry for 90 days without a visa is allowed to Mongolia, in South America - to Colombia. Under the visa-free regime, Kazakhstanis can visit Russia.

The list of countries where a 30-day visa-free regime applies includes: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Nicaragua, South Korea, Malaysia, the Maldives, the Philippines and China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Visa requirements for travelers to Kazakhstan:

Holders of the following countries' passports may enter Kazakhstan without a visa for 90 days: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, and Ukraine. Visa-free for a 30 days period is allowed for Argentina, the Maldives, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Nicaragua, Türkiye, Brazil, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, China, the Seychelles Islands, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and South Korea. Holders of Hong Kong, India and Iran passports may enter Kazakhstan visa-free for 14 days.

As part of the visa-free program, visitors from the following countries can enter Kazakhstan without a visa for 30 days with a maximum stay of 90 days within a 180 days period: All EU member states, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Vatican City, and Vietnam.

Visa exemption agreements that are yet to enter into force include passports of Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, San Marino, Vietnam and Andorra.

Citizens of Afghanistan, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Pakistan, Palestine, the Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, and Yemen are required to apply for a visa at Kazakhstan’s embassy or consulate.