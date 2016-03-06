Vishnevskaya and Usanova to take part in biathlon pursuit race at world championship in Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The women's pursuit race will be held in Norwegian Holmenkollen within the framework of the world biathlon championship, Sports.kz informs.

60 best biathlonists as a result of the sprint race will take part in the 10-km pursuit.

Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya and Dariya Usanova will start the race 24th and 27th one minute and 26 and 28 seconds behind the leader respectively.

The race starts at 8:45 pm, Astana time.