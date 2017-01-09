EN
    08:17, 09 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Vishnevskaya best Kazakhstani biathlete in mass start

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya finished 4th in the mass start at the World Cup in Oberhof (Germany). This is the best result of Kazakh biathletes in this program, Sports.kz reports.

    Prior to Vishnevskaya's 4th place, the best result in mass start was when Marina Lebedeva finished 21th at the stage of World cup in Oberhof in the season of 2010/11.

    And Galina Vishnevskaya's best result were her 22nd place in 2015/16 World Championships in Holmenkollen (Norway), and another 22sd at the stage of World Cup in Nove Mesto (Czech Republic).

