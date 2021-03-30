Visibility plummets as Japan records yellow dust across country

FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - Yellow dust originating in China was recorded almost across Japan on Tuesday, with the country's weather agency issuing warnings amid plummeting visibility, Kyodo reports.

Tokyo observed its first instance of yellow dust in 10 years, while the visibility range in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, fell to just 3 kilometers. Ranges below 5 kilometers raise the risk of car accidents, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Landmarks in Fukuoka including Fukuoka Tower near Hakata Bay and buildings in the city's downtown Tenjin district were blurred white by the dust as the visibility range in the city dropped to 4 kilometers.

The visibility ranges in the cities of Oita and Kobe were also 4 kilometers, while Osaka and Kyoto recorded 5 kilometers.