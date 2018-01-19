VisitAqmola establishes contacts with UNWTO Awards winners

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region, represented by the VisitAqmola tourist information center took part in the 14th edition of the UNWTO Awards on Innovation and Excellence in Tourism organized in partnership with Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR/IFEMA), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event demonstrated outstanding achievements in the sphere of tourism and served as a world-class platform for the exchange of experience on the most innovative and inspiring trends in the industry's development.

According to the center's representatives, VisitAqmola has established contacts with Turismo de Portugal, Grupo Ecológico Sierra Gorda. The center was especially interested in Mangalajodi Ecotourism Trust's ecotourism project, the eVisitor project presented by the National Tourist Board of Croatia.

It is noted that the main goal of Akmola region today is the creation of a modern highly effective and competitive tourist product, that would provide necessary conditions for the development of tourism, its integration into the global market and development of international cooperation in the field of tourism.