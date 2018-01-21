VisitAqmola to become Affiliate Member of UNWTO

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Following the negotiations with the Director of UNWTO Affiliate Members Program, Yolanda Perdomo, the tourist information center of Akmola region, VisitAqmola started the procedure for obtaining the status of the Organization's Affiliate Member, Kazinform reports with reference to the representative of the Akmola regional administration Marat Igaliyev.

The Affiliate Members form an integral part of UNWTO membership with the objective of contributing to sustainable global tourism, as well as making it more responsible and competitive by applying knowledge and innovation, in accordance with the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

The Organization will provide assistance to Akmola region in terms of collecting and disseminating technical information on the types of tourism, promotion of its tourist potential, etc.

It is also reported that VisitAqmola and UNWTO reached an agreement on cooperation in terms of training and exchange of experience in the field of tourism statistics, standardization and quality control of hotels, and training of travel agents.



The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. UNWTO's membership includes 158 countries, 6 Associate Members and over 500 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities.