Visiting session of Land Reform Commission to be held in Akmola region next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Visiting session of the Land Reform Commission will be held in Akmola region next week, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told at the sitting of the commission today.

"We have already discussed here everything that we planned to discuss here. Next week we will hold a visiting session of the commission in Akmola region. We need to do it in order to hear the opinions of people and collect their proposals. It does not mean that all 75 people will have to participate in one sitting, we can split in groups and visit different districts," B. Sagintayev said.

According to B. Sagintayev, he will head one of the groups himself. The schedule of visiting sessions will be developed soon, in order to hold about 4-5 sessions in June. The, there will be a session held in Astana to sum up the results of the work and then continue work in the regions again.