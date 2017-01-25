Visitors of Austrian EXPO pavilion to work pedals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana in the international sector of EXPO-2017 a pavilion has been officially handed over to Austria. The pavilion occupies 870 sq.m.

At the moment the pavilion is empty. Lead Architect Johann Moser has told what the pavilion will look like by the time of EXPO opening.

Strange though it may seem, but there will not be any energy generating devices presented. Energy in the pavilion will be generated by the visitors. Some will have a chance to win a big trip to Austria.





"When we presented our concept to the jury, they were surprised of course. And they asked us "where are your high technologies and Austrian innovations?"- Moser told.

He underlined that in Austria there are many companies which do successful business in high technologies. However their idea was to make focus on human as the main source of energy.







"The theme of future energy has seized the whole world. People argue and ask themselves what they can do to make the world better and make people treat energy production consciously. We speak about industrialization, innovations, robots, future technologies. One country solely is not able to resolve all the challenges and problems which the mankind is facing. We will resolve them only together", he added.

Austria's motto in EXPO-2017 will be the formula "Mind + Soul + Power" . Mind is the source of ideas, creative potential which a human has. Heart generates love to the environment and business. And it is difficult for a human not to use its physical abilities, the strength of muscles. "The main idea of these three elements is that the source of energy is human who actually defines what sort of energy will be in our future", Johann Moser said.







The pavilion will be a kind of "power machine" which is a steel composition consisting of different mechanisms. The guests will be able to test themselves in each composition. For instance, they would have to pedal in order to boil water in a kettle.

"The visitors of the pavilion will be able to feel that it is not that easy to produce energy. Therefore I advise you to start exercising now so that our pavilion got working and produced energy. I would say Austria needs Kazakhstan's energy", Johann Moser explained.