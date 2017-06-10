Visitors will need 4 days to see entire EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 estimated how long it will take for guests of the specialized exhibition to see the entire EXPO, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the director of the Content and Organization Department, Marat Omarov, in order get acquainted with and study the central building, Nur Alem it will take visitors 3-3.5 hours.

He noted that it will require four days to see all pavilions and buildings of the EXPO.

Nur Alem is the architectural symbol of the Astana EXPO-2017 and the central element of the Exhibition Complex. It is the world's largest spherical building with the diameter of 80 meters.

Kazakhstan's pavilion also includes the Future Astana - Kazakh capital in 2050 exposition, the Space Energy Hall, the Creative Energy Hall, as well as the model of the Kazakhstani thermonuclear reactor Tokamak and a media wall with the Head of State initiatives in the field of energy and environmental protection.