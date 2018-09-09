Visually impaired bike riders from Astana arrived in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of blind and visually impaired bike riders of Kazakhstan have arrived in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

They overcame almost 5,000 km starting their journey early August. The riders rode on their bikes through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany and France under the BLIND RACE ASTANA-PARIS intercontinental bike marathon. The team posted its travel diaries on the Facebook account. The team consisted of four tandems - a bike rider and a volunteer pilot.



The international project was supported by Anashym support fund for visually-handicapped childern and young people under the Rukhani Janghyru program.