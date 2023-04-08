Viswanathan Anand holds ‘tusaukeser’ ceremony for a Kazakh boy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan «Vishy» Anand held a ‘tusaukeser’ ceremony for a little Kazakh boy in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We were preparing to hold the ceremony this month, and it coincided with the large-scale chess tournament in Astana. We contacted the world’s greatest chess player and we are very thankful that he agreed,» the boy’s mom says.

«It is a very great honor for me to take part in the start of someone's life. I wish Abdrahman all the very best, good health and happiness. Baby, choose the profession that will make you happy throughout your life,» Vishy Anand prior to the ceremony.

After then he cut the ropes tied between the baby’s legs and led him on ak zhol (white cloth) together with his mother.

Tusaukeser is a tradition related to the children. When a child makes his first efforts to walk, his parents organize 'tusaukeser' (lit. 'cutting the fetters') ritual for him. Traditionally, a special white cloth symbolizing white path (ak zhol) is prepared for tusaukeser. Three-colored rope is tied between the child's legs. The ropes usually come in three colors: red, white and green. A person chosen by the family for cutting the ropes should be kind, successful, energetic and respected by community. It is believed that the child's future life will be as successful as that of the person performing the ritual. The ropes are cut with a knife. After performing the ritual, the child is led by the same person on the white cloth and is offered to choose several ojects laid before him. Usually, these objects are a book, money, and dombra. If the child chooses book, it is believed that he will have an inquisitive mind. If money is chosen, the child will be a rich person. And if he picks dombra, it is believed that he will be talented and creative.