Vitebsk Oblast invites Bryansk Oblast to cooperate in construction, logistics

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Vitebsk Oblast offers Bryansk Oblast to cooperate in construction and logistics, Chairman of the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee Nikolai Sherstnev told reporters while commenting on the meeting with Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz, BelTA has learned.

Speaking on the promising avenues of bilateral cooperation, Nikolai Sherstnev said that Vitebsk Oblast has a fairly well-developed construction industry. "Our construction industry is now underutilized and Bryansk Oblast has a lot of facilities under construction. There is also a deficit of personnel, road machinery, road builders, etc. Certainly this is interesting for us. Our builders work in Russia from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Bryansk is much closer to us. In terms of industrial cooperation there are a lot of areas: from building materials to setting up logistic facilities in Bryansk Oblast," Governor Nikolai Shrestnev said.

He also emphasized that Vitebsk Oblast can offer a wide choice of building materials which may be in demand in Bryansk Oblast. The first step towards the cooperation in this area has already been made as the parties signed a contract for the supply of bricks to Bryansk.



Nikolai Sherstnev also noted that Vitebsk Oblast is home to several industrial enterprises that possess unique technologies. These are, for example, cranes, hoists, manipulators. "We have lifting technology working at the height of up to 52 meters. The scope of application is varied. Mostly obviously such equipment is interesting for the emergencies ministry units. We produce unique water treatment equipment which is used in major Russian cities. By the way a similar project is nearing completion in Oryol. Our company has gained credibility and keeps winning tenders. It supplies equipment for the Belarusian nuclear power plant which is under construction. We offer Bryansk partners the best of what we produce," he said.



Following the meeting the parties signed an agreement on cooperation between Vitebsk Oblast and Bryansk Oblast and also took a decision to set up a joint working group to promote cooperation.



During the visit to Vitebsk, the Bryansk Oblast delegation is set to visit the industrial and agricultural enterprises, retail outlets, education and health facilities, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.