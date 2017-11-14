Vitebsk to host CIS healthcare conference on Nov 15-16

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - The 17th international conference of students and young scientists Student Medical Science of the 21st Century will be held in Vitebsk on 15-16 November, BelTA learned from the Vitebsk State Medical University.

Taking part in the event will be more than 100 delegates from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. One of the key events of the conference will be the second forum of youth scientific societies, organized by the council of young scientists, the student scientific society of the Vitebsk State Medical University jointly with the Open University Skolkovo (OpUS). The forum is aimed at strengthening scientific and business cooperation between young scientists who would like to meet like-minded people and to establish contacts, discuss innovations and investments in medical research.



The conference will feature reports on important topics, exchange of experience and technology of development of the innovative capacity of the youth, a roundtable on improving the motivation of young people to go in research in universities, and other events, Kazinform refers to BelTA .

Photo yandex.ru/collections