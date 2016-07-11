Vitebsk to host Days of Slovakia during Slavonic Bazaar art festival

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian city of Vitebsk will host the Days of Slovakia during the international arts festival Slavonic Bazaar from 12 to 19 July. The program of the Days includes a Belarusian-Slovak business forum, Innovations - The Path Towards Successful Integration, BelTA learned from Vitebsk Regional Marketing Center.

The business forum is scheduled for 12-14 July. It will provide a platform for meetings between Belarusian entrepreneurs and government authorities with foreign partners, associations providing support to small and medium-sized businesses, and specialist financial institutions. For instance, partaking in the forum will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Belarus Jozef Migas, member of the National Council of Slovakia Robert Madej, Energy Adviser to the Slovak Prime Minister Stefan Kosovan, and heads of 24 Slovak companies offering goods and services. On 13 July, Vitebsk Airport will host a presentation of the Slovak aircraft Viper SD 4. The program of the business forum includes a plenary meeting, seminars, roundtables, business matchmaking sessions, and other events. The participants will discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation in power engineering, machine-building, woodworking, pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, light industry, tourism and health improvement.



The cultural program of the Days of Slovakia is also eventful. Several Slovak performers will take part in the concerts of the international festival Slavonic Bazaar. An exhibition by Zuzana Rudavska, Touch of Slovakia, will open at the Vitebsk Art Museum. The movie theater Mir will host an evening of Slovak cinema, and a photo exhibition will be held as part of the Days of Slovakia in Belarus. Apart from that, there will be a Slovak pavilion that will invite guests of the international art festival to taste dishes of the national cuisine and learn about Slovak crafts and entertainments.



The Days of Slovakia have been organized by the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee, the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in the Republic of Belarus, and Vitebsk Regional Marketing Center, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.