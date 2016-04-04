Vladimir Mayakovsky's daughter dies in US aged 89

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Daughter of Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, Helen Patricia Thompson, has died in New York at 89 years of age, the V.V. Mayakovsky State Museum in Moscow has said on its Facebook page.

"We are deeply aggrieved to inform you about a great loss... Helen Patricia Thompson (Yelena Vladimirovna Mayakovskaya) passed away in New York on Friday morning," the announcement says.

Patricia Thompson is an author of more than 20 books, including Mayakovsky in Manhattan. She was a professor of philosophy at the Lehman College, the City University of New York, a specialist on philosophy, sociology and household economics.

Source: TASS