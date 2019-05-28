EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:03, 28 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov awarded Order of Yelbasy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree to award state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform cites the Head of State's press service.

    On Awarding State Decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    I hereby resolve:

    1. Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea and the 5th Anniversary of Signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as for the particular contribution to deepening and expanding cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan, to award the Order "Qazaqstan Respublikasynyn Tunghysh Prezidenty - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev" ("The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev") to:

    Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the President of the Russian Federation

    Alexander Grigoriyevich Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus

    Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is signed.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    Akorda, Nur-Sultan, 27th May 2019

    No. 50

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!