Vladimir Putin appoints new ambassador to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexey Borodavkin as Ambassador to Kazakhstan by his decree. By another decree, he relieved Mikhail Bocharnikov of that post. The relevant documents were published on the Russian official internet-portal of legal information, TASS reports.

"To appoint Alexey Nikolayevich Borodavkin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree reads. "To relieve Mikhail Nikolayevich Bocharnikov of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kazakhstan".

Since 2011, Mr. Borodavkin has served as the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva. In February this year, he was replaced by Gennadiy Gatilov.

Mikhail Bocharnikov has been Ambassador to Kazakhstan since December 12, 2006.